Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

SBGSY stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.41.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

