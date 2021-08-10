Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 14,976 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 72,738 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $133,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,316 shares of company stock valued at $886,606. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.