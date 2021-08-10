Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 343.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 73,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 434,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.