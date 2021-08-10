Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 209 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

