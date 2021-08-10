Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 162,187 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $161.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.08 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $6,822,632.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,848 shares of company stock valued at $49,815,250. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

