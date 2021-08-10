Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.