Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.