Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Schweitzer-Mauduit International
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.
