SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,238. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.