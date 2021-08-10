ScPrime (SCP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,874.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $7,874.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,714,078 coins and its circulating supply is 37,030,467 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

