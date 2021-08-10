Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.00 EPS

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ SIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 68,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $364.68 million, a P/E ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 2.53. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIC. Truist downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

