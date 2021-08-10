Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) is Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group comprises 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Selective Insurance Group worth $30,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $3,384,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

SIGI traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $83.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

