SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.44. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 597,266 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $38.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

