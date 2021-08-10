Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

SRE traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $131.60. 14,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

