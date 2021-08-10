SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. SEMrush updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 558,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,504. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.08.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

