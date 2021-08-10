Semux Trading Up 17.1% Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $86,461.32 and $42.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00032166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007196 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000588 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.