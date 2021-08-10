Senseonics’ (SENS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Senseonics stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,467,684. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,725,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $259,424.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 941,949 shares of company stock worth $2,825,303. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

