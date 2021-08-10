Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares during the period. Sensient Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE SXT traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

SXT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.