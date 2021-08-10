Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SEPL opened at GBX 97.20 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £571.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.88. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.58 ($1.44).

Get Seplat Petroleum Development alerts:

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.