Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Issues Earnings Results

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SESN stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,417,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,719. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $661.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.80.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

SESN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.