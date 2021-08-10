SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Down 6.8%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 5,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,720,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in SGOCO Group by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

