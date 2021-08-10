Shattuck Labs (STTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Shattuck Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:STTK opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.89 million and a P/E ratio of -8.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.75.
STTK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
