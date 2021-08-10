Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.30.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.70. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,344 shares of company stock worth $56,605,016 in the last three months. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

