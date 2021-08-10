ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) were down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $172.75 and last traded at $173.41. Approximately 6,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 403,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.55.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,464,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

