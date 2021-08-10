Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €52.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.80 ($62.12).

SHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ETR SHL opened at €58.56 ($68.89) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €51.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €58.74 ($69.11).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

