Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will be issuing its Q2 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Sierra Wireless has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $716.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

