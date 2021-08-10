Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,324,493 shares.The stock last traded at $4.41 and had previously closed at $4.37.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

The firm has a market cap of $766.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 526,256 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 359,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 350,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,654 shares in the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

