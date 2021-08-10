Similarweb (SMWB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Similarweb to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMWB shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

