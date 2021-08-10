Skycoin (SKY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $906,668.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $29.97 million and $906,668.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00161880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00146740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,162.26 or 1.00203729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00818707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

