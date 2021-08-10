Smartshare Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Smartshare has a market cap of $703,373.79 and approximately $40,119.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00032056 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

