Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.69

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.69 and last traded at $58.69, with a volume of 8717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMFKY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

