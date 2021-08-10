SnowGem (XSG) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001428 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 181.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

