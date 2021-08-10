SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) vs. Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Head-To-Head Comparison

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SOHO China has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SOHO China and Terreno Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Terreno Realty 0 3 4 0 2.57

Terreno Realty has a consensus target price of $67.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.15%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than SOHO China.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOHO China and Terreno Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Terreno Realty $186.88 million 25.71 $79.79 million $1.44 47.31

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Terreno Realty 43.23% 5.20% 3.88%

Summary

Terreno Realty beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 219 buildings aggregating approximately 13.1 million square feet, 22 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 85.0 acres and one property under redevelopment expected to contain approximately 0.2 million square feet upon completion. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the ÂCodeÂ), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

