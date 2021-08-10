Sologenic Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $191.20 million and $517,147.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,073 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

