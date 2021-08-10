Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report sales of $26.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.10 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 401.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $113.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 1,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

