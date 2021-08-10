Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,025 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $40,333,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

