Spartan Protocol Trading Up 51.4% Over Last Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.92 million and $1.23 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00158850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00146474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,606.84 or 0.99925904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.01 or 0.00817280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

