SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Raised by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.