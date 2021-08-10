SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Increased by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 5.0% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $124.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

