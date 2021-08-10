Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $291.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

