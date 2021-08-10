Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.18.

TOY stock opened at C$45.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.24.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

