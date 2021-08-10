Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2021 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit AeroSystems is currently focusing on executing its supply-chain strategy and improving productivity. Additionally, it strives to become more innovative by investing in technology and automation. These investments will be aimed at reducing costs and also allow it to meet increasing production rates on many of its programs. Defense aerospace market offers immense growth opportunities ahead for this stock. Spirit AeroSystems also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant uncertainty for Spirit AeroSystems, with Spirit AeroSystems witnessing poor quarterly delivery figures that might hurt its operational results, over the near future. Also, the fact that the Boeing 737 MAX jets are still being produced at lower rates is going to affect Spirit AeroSystems.”

7/21/2021 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit AeroSystems is currently focusing on executing its supply-chain strategy and improving productivity. Additionally, it strives to become more innovative by investing in technology and automation. These investments will be aimed at reducing costs and also allow it to meet increasing production rates on many of its programs. Defense aerospace market offers immense growth opportunities ahead for this stock. Spirit AeroSystems also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant uncertainty for Spirit AeroSystems, with Spirit AeroSystems witnessing poor quarterly delivery figures that might hurt its operational results, over the near future. Also, the fact that the Boeing 737 MAX jets are still being produced at lower rates is going to affect Spirit AeroSystems.”

6/22/2021 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Get Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.