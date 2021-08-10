SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.67.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

