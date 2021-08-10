Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $279.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.11. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

