Square (NYSE:SQ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $296.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Square reported second quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. The company benefited from strong Cash App engagement and its growing active customer base. Further, increasing bitcoin revenues and strong adoption of Cash Card benefited the results. Additionally, strong momentum across seller ecosystem and online channels, and growing card-present GPV remained tailwinds. Notably, robust online products, such as Square Online, Invoices, Virtual Terminal, and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Higher investments and increasing product development expenses might hurt margins. Rising competition and foreign exchange headwinds remain concerns.”

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.35.

SQ stock opened at $279.73 on Friday. Square has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.11.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 779,204 shares of company stock worth $174,754,969 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

