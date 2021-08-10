Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

