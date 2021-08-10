Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,961 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFMD. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Affimed by 32.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Affimed by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 49.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 253,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

AFMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.69.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

