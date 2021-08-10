Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 185.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Advantage Solutions worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.93. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $560.48 million and a PE ratio of 12.10.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.02 million. Analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

