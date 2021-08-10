Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,795,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

