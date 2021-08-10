Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 21.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE BMO opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.