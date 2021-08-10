Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 19,302 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 48.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,302 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in USA Truck by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USA Truck alerts:

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. USA Truck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.